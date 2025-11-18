UP: 32-year-old labourer dies two days after being thrashed over monetary dispute in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A 32-year-old labourer died on Tuesday, two days after he was allegedly beaten up over a monetary dispute in a village here, police said.

The incident happened in Pachpera Pukha village near Barkheda police station limits.

According to Barkheda police station in-charge Pramendra Kumar, a disput broke out at around 9 pm on Sunday in which Badshah, a labourer, was injured. He was taken to Pilibhit district hospital and later referred to a medical centre in Bareilly.

"Police were not informed about the incident at that time, nor was any medical examination done," Kumar said.

The man died during treatment in Bareilly, where a post-mortem was conducted, he said.

The officer added that an FIR was registered later, after Badshah's family filed a complaint.

According to the FIR, Badshah had lent money to Ramprasad, who hailed from the same village. On Sunday, he went to Ramprasad's house to recover the money, but the borrower and his two sons allegedly abused him and refused to pay. When Badshah objected, the trio allegedly attacked him with sticks, leaving him severely injured.

Meanwhile, Badshah's family questioned the police's handling of the case. They alleged that they had informed the police soon after the assault but an FIR was lodged only 36 hours later.

Badshah succumbed to his injuries around 4 am on Tuesday at the Bareilly hospital. His body was brought back to the village in the evening.

Police said Badshah was the second of four brothers and worked as a labourer to support his family. PTI COR ABN ABN RUK RUK