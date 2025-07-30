UP: 38 convicted in 2018 Bulandshahr violence case

Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A local court here on Wednesday convicted 38 people, five of them for murder, in the 2018 Syana violence case.

On December 3, 2018, in the Syana area of Bulandshahr district, a violence broke out over alleged cow slaughter.

During the unrest, SHO Subodh Kumar Singh and 20-year-old Sumit sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ)-12 Gopal Ji found five of the accused guilty under the erstwhile IPC section 302 (murder), while the remaining 33 were convicted under other charges. The court has scheduled the sentencing for August 1, the lawyer said.

Special Public Prosecutor Yashpal Singh Raghav said the charges were proven against 38 individuals out of the 44 named in the charge sheet.

One of the accused is being tried in a juvenile court as he was a minor at the time of the incident. During the course of the trial, five accused died. PTI COR KIS VN VN