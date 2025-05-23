UP: 38-year-old farmer found dead with bullet injuries at his agricultural field in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 23 (PTI) The body of a 38-year-old farmer was found with gunshot wounds at his agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jaivir Singh said a country-made pistol was recovered near the body and efforts are on to ascertain whether it is a case of murder or suicide.

He said Narender had gone to his fields earlier in the day, and his body was later found with bullet injuries.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death, the SHO added.