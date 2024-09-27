UP: 4 arrested for religious conversion in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) Four people allegedly involved in religious conversion have been arrested in Modinagar area of this district, police on Friday said.

Those arrested have been identified as Ashu (19), Polus Maseeh (43), Paster Rasi (52) and Chutoo Kumar Shah, they said.

During interrogation, Ashu told the police that after the death of his father, he started living in Salarpur village of Gautam Buddha Nagar district, where he adopted Christianity, said DCP (rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari, added that his uncle and aunt are living in their parental house in Govindpuri area of Modinagar.

Ashu confessed that he along with his associates used to mount pressure on his uncle Ajit and aunt Sangeeta to adopt Christianity, but they objected.

A case was registered in this regard at the Modinagar police station on September 22 in which they (Ajit and Sangeeta) alleged that their nephew along with his associates had threatened to kill them in case they do not embrace Christianity.

The police have recovered a mobile phone from Maseeh and are scrutinizing suspected calls to unearth his relations with some institutes based in foreign countries from where they are getting funds, the DCP said.