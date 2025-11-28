UP: 4 arrested for threatening BLOs, obstructing their work

Lucknow, Nov 28 (PTI) Police here arrested four persons for allegedly obstructing the work of Booth-Level Officers (BLO) conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters in Nagram police station area, officials said on Friday.

"The incident occurred in Salem Pur Achaka village on Thursday. Some individuals had an argument with the BLOs doing their work," Station Officer (SO) Vivek Kumar said.

According to locals, two people, identified as Deshraj and Ramdin, along with a few more men, allegedly abused and physically threatened the BLOs.

The accused reached the school and had an argument with the BLOs and the school staff. The accused even closed the door of the school from the outside, which was later opened by other villagers.

A police team that reached the village and arrested four men, including Deshraj, Ramdin, Hemraj and Ram Sahay.

"The accused were charged with disturbing the peace and issuing threats," the SO added.

The SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh has been underway since the start of November. PTI CDN MPL MPL