UP: 4 booked for attempting to extort Rs 1 crore from coaching centre in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) Four people have been booked for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 1 crore from a coaching centre here, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by the owner of the coaching centre in the Tagore Town area, Vivek Kumar, the incident occurred on September 4. A group of people entered the centre and began harassing the staff.

The accused initially demanded Rs 50 lakh, police said.

On Tuesday, the accused returned and threatened to set the coaching centre on fire. They further increased the amount to Rs 1 crore, police said.

The police have lodged an FIR against four of the identified accused, Rahul Singh Parihar, Badal Singh, Praveen Shukla, and Saurav Tiwari under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajiv Kumar said that an investigation into the matter is underway. They are working to identify and apprehend the accused.