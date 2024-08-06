UP: 4 cops suspended for 'planting' arms in car to frame Bulandshahar youth

Bulandshahr: Four policemen have been suspended following allegations that they planted a pistol in a car of a youth to frame him in a false case, officials said on Monday.

Dinesh Kumar, father of the youth, Amit, alleged his son was returning from a function on July 21 when some policemen stopped his car in a market and forcibly placed a pistol in the vehicle. A case was then registered against him and he was sent to jail, he said.

The incident occurred in the Shikarpur police station area.

A purported video of the incident in which the policemen are seen removing a weapon from a motorcycle and placing it in a car surfaced online.

All policemen seen in the video have been suspended with immediate effect by the Senior Superintendent of Police, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (Crime), Rakesh Kumar Mishra told reporters that police station in-charge of Shikarpur, the town outpost incharge and two constables have been suspended.

A separate report is being sent in connection with two home guards seen in the video, he said, adding that an inquiry report will be sent to the Senior Superintendent of Police.