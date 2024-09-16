UP: 4 dead, 5 injured after being hit by pickup truck in Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) Four persons were killed and five injured when a speeding pickup truck ran over them here on Monday morning, police said.

The injured were sent to Aligarh for treatment, while the driver of the vehicle was detained, they said.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said around 6 am, some people from Bhopatpur village were sitting on the side of the road when an oncoming vehicle from Gawa hit them at high speed, due to which four people died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Liladhar (60), Dharamal (40), Ompal (32), and Puran Singh (45), he said.

The injured were immediately taken to the community health centre in Rajpura, from where they were sent to Aligarh for medical treatment, police said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY