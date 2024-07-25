UP: 4 fishermen rescued after boat capsizes in river due to rise in water level

Lucknow/Kushinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Four fishermen were rescued after their boat capsized in the Badi Gandak river when the water level suddenly rose, officials said on Thursday.

The search and rescue operation was conducted by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on Wednesday and the fishermen were rescued within 40 minutes, officials said.

At 8 pm on Wednesday, Kushinagar District Magistrate Umesh Mishra reported that a boat capsized due to sudden strong currents in the Badi Gandak River and four people were stranded near Punihava Bridge, UP Relief Commissioner GS Naveen said.

The SDRF team upon arrival initially indicated their inability to conduct the operation, however, lighting was quickly arranged, allowing the rescue operation to begin, Additional DM Vaibhav Mishra said.

Following the rescue, the individuals underwent medical checkups and after receiving clearance from doctors were sent home by car, Naveen said.

According to Mishra, the four fishermen -- Rajkumar Sahani, Bhuwali Sahani, Subhash Sahani and Shailesh Kumar -- are from Bagah Narayanpur Ghat, Bihar.

The villagers have praised the district administration for their swift and effective response. PTI ABN OZ NB