UP: 4 get rigorous life imprisonment in 2017 murder case

Gonda (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has sentenced four people, including three brothers, to rigorous life imprisonment in a 2017 murder case.

Assistant District Government Advocate (Criminal) Amit Kumar Pathak on Friday said that Kartar Nath Tiwari, a resident of village Pipri Majha of Katra Bazar police station area of Gonda district, had lodged a complaint on February 20, 2017 that his brother Nirankar Nath Tiwari alias Mannulal had left the house in the morning and did not return.

At the same time, due to old enmity, Madhav Raj, three brothers Tribhuvan, Ram Shankar and Munna were waiting to attack Nirankar Nath Tiwari.

On getting information, Nirankar ran away to save his life and reached the house of Raj Kishore of the same village, but the accused forcibly picked him up from there and beat him to death.

While hearing the case during the session trial, Additional District and Session Judge, Gonda Rajesh Kumar on Thursday, held the four men guilty and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on each of them. In case of not paying the fine, additional imprisonment will have to be served, Pathak said.