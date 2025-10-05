UP: 4 held as 'fake abduction' plot to defame police unravels in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 5 (PTI) What began as a frantic search for a "missing" young man in Lucknow ended in a twist worthy of a crime thriller -- the alleged victim, his father, his younger brother and a local politician have landed behind bars for scripting the entire abduction drama to malign the police's image.

According to officials, 22-year-old Subhash, along with his father Ramkumar, 52, from Gosaiganj, allegedly staged the kidnapping on September 27, roping in family members, including his younger brother Shubham, 19, and a local community leader to add layers of authenticity.

For nearly a week, anxious phone calls, including some by local politicians, social media posts, and allegations of police apathy, kept the local force on its toes until CCTV camera footage and call records revealed the truth.

The case began when Ramkumar reported his son missing on the night of September 27, after Subhash, allegedly drunk dialled the police helpline 112 late at night, hurling abuses -- something he had done the previous night as well.

Soon, the cops landed at his residence, and he was taken to the local police station.

Subhash left the police station around 2 am and reached his locality 20 minutes later. However, at 3 am, his father called up the police to inquire about his son's whereabouts, leaving the personnel puzzled and worried.

By the next morning, multiple calls from the family members and local politicians alleging "kidnapping" or "foul play" had put the police on edge, prompting a full-scale investigation.

"The complainant and his family had some resentment against the police over prior incidents and provocation by some locals. They first fabricated a story of disappearance, then lodged false complaints, circulated messages in their community and among locals to pressure the police and attract attention," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Gosaiganj) Rishabh Runwal told PTI.

Runwal said CCTV camera footage from the police station showed Subhash walking calmly through the Khurdahi Bazaar around 2 am -- contradicting the family's claims that he had been abducted.

Investigators further reviewed over 200 CCTV camera clips and tracked mobile locations, ultimately finding that Subhash was never in danger, the officer said.

However, he kept changing his location and used different numbers to contact his family members to avoid being tracked by police, he added.

"As the inconsistencies piled up, the family's story fell apart. On Friday, police arrested Ramkumar, his son Subhash and Shubham, along with a local politician, Akhilesh (45), in the case," the IPS officer said.

All four have been booked under sections 308-6 (extortion by putting someone under fear of false accusation in a criminal case, like kidnapping or murder), and 248a (false charge of offence with intent to injure) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, according to the police.

The family, police added, has a record of similar complaints and prior criminal cases under sections 208, 323, 504, and 506 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code.

ACP Runwal lamented how such false cases not only drain law enforcement resources but also erode public trust.

"Every minute spent chasing a lie is a minute lost in helping someone who truly needs us," the officer told PTI.

He said, "I had put five teams comprising 15 personnel on this case, considering the gravitas of the situation. This was done during the festive time ahead of Dussehra when they could have worked more judiciously and productively elsewhere." PTI KIS RHL