UP: 4 held for burning posters of 'Udaipur Files', raising 'objectionable' slogans in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) Meerut Police arrested four people, including a corporator of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on charges of burning posters of the film, "Udaipur Files", and raising "objectionable slogans".

The film is based on the killing of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal in June 2022, allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous, and has been plagued by controversies.

SHO of Lisadi Gate police station, Ashok Kumar, on Monday said that they received a complaint that some unknown people "insulted" the picture of Kanhaiyalal printed in the poster of the film, burnt it and raised anti-national slogans.

A case was registered based on the complaint and an investigation was started. The police team formed identified the accused with the help of video footage. After this, Fazal Karim (40), Anees (42), Shahid (28) and Qasim (58) were arrested on Monday.

Of these, three accused are residents of Lisadi Gate police station area, while one is a resident of Bhawanpur.

Among them, Fazal Karim is a councilor of Ward 71 of Islamabad area and he belongs to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party.