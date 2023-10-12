UP: 4 held for kidnapping minor girls, forcing them into prostitution

Mathura (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) Four members of a gang were arrested here for allegedly kidnapping minor girls and forcing them into prostitution, police said on Thursday.

Two minor girls have also been rescued by the police, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said Kosikalan area police, which have been working on a kidnapping case of a 16-year-old girl for the last several days, came to know that a girl of similar description was seen at a dhaba located on the Delhi-Agra National Highway.

A police team conducted a raid at the dhaba on Wednesday and freed the abducted girl along with another 17-year-old girl belonging to West Bengal, he said Four people, including the dhaba owner Satveer, were arrested in connection with the case, the SSP said.

A case has been registered against all accused. Efforts were also on to gather information about the criminal history of those arrested, he said.

Two mobile phones, Rs 14,000 cash, liquor bottles, condoms and other objects have been recovered from the possession of the accused, SSP Pandey said. PTI COR SAB NB NB