UP: 4 held for running over police in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Four people were arrested on Friday for allegedly running over a police team here in the Kotwali area, officials said.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the police stopped an SUV for a check. The occupants, identified as Pushkar Choudhry, Tarun Choudhry, Priyanshu Choudhry, and Vansh Choudhry, tried to flee the scene, putting the police team at risk, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said.

"A case was registered against them and all four have been arrested, and further investigations are underway," the SSP said. PTI COR CDN SHS SHS