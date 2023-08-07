UP: 4 kanwariyas killed in two separate road accidents

Budaun/Sitapur (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) Four kanwariyas died in two separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

In Budaun, three kanwariyas were killed after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle on the Bareilly-Budaun road, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Gajendra (30), Veerpal (28) and Ram Bahadur (30) were returning home, Circle officer, Alok Mishra, said.

All the three kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, he said.

Meanwhile in Sitapur, a kanwariya died after he was hit by a (contractual) bus of the UP roadways department, police said.

Police added that the incident took place in Hargaon area of Sitapur when a group of kanwariyas were on their way home to perform the 'jalabhishek' ritual at Narmadeshwar temple in Oel, Lakhimpur Kheri.

Superintendent of Police of Sitapur Chakresh Mishra said that the deceased has been identified as Anoop Mishra (48), a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri district.

He added that a group of kanwariyas were standing on the roadside when Anoop was hit by the bus who died on the spot.

The SP said that the family of the deceased has been informed about the accident, adding that the truck has been seized, and its driver detained by the police. PTI COR ABN NAV SKY