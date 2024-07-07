UP: 4 kids drown in Agra pond, 5 who tried to rescue them sent to hospital

Agra, Jul 7 (PTI) Four children drowned while taking a bath here in a pond on Sunday morning, as five others who attempted to save them had to be rescued by police and locals, officials said.

The incident occurred near the Yamuna Expressway under the Khandauli Police Station limits in Agra district. All four children were around 10-12 years of age, they said.

The deceased children were identified as Hina, Khushi, Chandani and Riya.

Police said the five persons who made a failed attempt to rescue them included four other kids and a woman. They were also drowning before being rescued by police and locals. They are currently receiving treatment at a hospital, police added.

"The incident was reported was to us around 10:30 am, Etmadpur Assistant Commissioner of Police Sukanya Sharma told PTI.

"The families (of the deceased kids) are from Auraiya and Kanpur but have been living here for some time," the ACP said, adding that they earn their living by selling small items in nearby villages.

Of the nine people who were in the pond, five were rescued and sent to a hospital and the bodies of the deceased children were sent for post-mortem, police said.