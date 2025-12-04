UP: 4 killed after car rams into parked truck in Amroha

Amroha (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Four unidentified people were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck on National Highway-9 in Amroha district, police said on Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred late on Wednesday night near Rasoolpur village under Rajabpur police station limits when the car, apparently coming from Delhi and headed towards Amroha, lost control and crashed into the stationary truck.

All four occupants of the car died on the spot, officials said, adding that their identities were yet to be ascertained.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.