UP: 4 killed in road accident in Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) Four persons died in a road accident on the National Highway-24 here on Thursday evening, police said.

The victims, residents of Faizabad, were coming from Uttarakhand when they collided with a truck ladened with concrete spun pipes, Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

The car was on the wrong side and after the collision, the concrete pipes fell on the car and it turned turtle and fell in a ditch, he said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, police said.

The truck driver fled from the spot soon after the accident leaving the vehicle behind, the SP said, adding that further investigations are on. PTI COR SAB NB NB