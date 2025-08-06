UP: 4 men get life imprisonment for killing barber

Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has sentenced four men to life imprisonment for the murder of a barber, a crime committed after the victim refused to give them haircuts over a dispute regarding unpaid services.

Government Counsel Pravendra Singh said that the verdict was delivered by the court of Judge Dr. Suresh Kumar.

The four convicted men have been identified as Sameer, Shahid, Arif, and Saqib.

The murder took place on November 24, 2021, when a complaint was filed by Mustakim, a resident of Sharifpur Bhainsroli village. According to the FIR, the four accused broke into the home of Mustakim's son, Irfan, and shot him dead, while also injuring his brother, Imran.

The investigation revealed that Irfan, who ran a barber shop in the village, had closed his business two months prior because the accused would get haircuts without paying, according to the FIR.

On the morning of the incident, Sameer and Saqib met Irfan and asked him to cut their hair at their home. When Irfan refused, citing their history of non-payment, the four accused became enraged. They entered Irfan's house, where Sameer used a rifle and the others used pistols to shoot the two brothers, leading to Irfan's death.

All four accused were arrested shortly after the crime, and the murder weapon was recovered from them.