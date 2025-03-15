UP: 4 men returning after Holi celebrations die in motorcycle-car collision in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Four men returning on two motorcycles after playing Holi collided head-on with a speeding SUV car and died here in Ayodhya, police said on Saturday.

After the collision near Pararampur village on Friday evening, the car tried to flee, dragging the motorcycles for about a hundred metres, resulting in the bikes catching fire.

Enraged villagers nearby set the car on fire. The car driver, who was later arrested, was also injured in the incident, Bikapur Circle Officer Piyush Pal said.

Police officers who arrived at the scene managed to extinguish the fire after considerable effort, the CO said.

Ram Kewal (50), Indrajeet (32), Ram Sajivan (42 ) and Jethu (38), all from nearby areas, were killed in the accident. Their bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination, he said.