UP: 4 newborns with extremely low birth weight die at district hospital in Budaun

Budaun (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) Four newborns died at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the District Women's Hospital here on Saturday due to extremely low birth weight, officials said.

According to hospital sources, the dead newborns included a pair of twins born on June 4.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rameshwar Mishra said the families had been informed in advance about the critical condition of the babies and the lack of adequate treatment facilities at the hospital.

They were advised to shift the newborns to a higher centre, but the families refused, he said.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Indukant Verma said all four infants had critically low birth weights, ranging between 780 grams and 1,150 grams.

Despite efforts, their condition deteriorated and they could not survive, he said, adding that an offer to transfer the babies to Saifai Medical College was also declined by the families. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ