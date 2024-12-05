UP: 4 people, including daughters of ex-MP, arrested for obstructing GST raid

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) Four people, including two daughters of former MP Kadir Rana, were arrested for allegedly vandalizing a GST officer's car and obstructing official duties of a GST team during a raid at a factory here on Thursday, police said.

SP City Satyanarain Prajapati, said, "300 people were involved in the incident, with the situation escalating as a GST team, led by Deputy Director Sharea Gupta, arrived to inspect the Rana Steel factory. The crowd reportedly began pelting stones at the officers' car, damaging the vehicle, and obstructing the GST team's duties." Following this, the police reached the spot to restore order. Four people, including Rana's daughters -- Sadia Rana and Sariya Rana -- and his nephew Saddam Rana were arrested on the spot, the SP said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Criminal Law Amendment Act against 300 people. Further investigation is underway, SP added.