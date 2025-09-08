UP: 4 suicides from bridges in 4 days; police deployed at river crossings

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) Two minor girls were among the four people who allegedly ended their lives by jumping off bridges into rivers in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district in the past four days, police said on Monday.

With yet another similar incident being reported, police personnel have now been deployed on bridges across rivers in the city as a precautionary measure.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that on Monday afternoon, a 60-year-old man reached the Lodipur bridge over the Khannaut river on a motorcycle, parked it on the bridge, and jumped into the river flowing above the danger mark.

"The man left his wife's mobile number inscribed on the motorcycle. When the police arrived after receiving information about the incident and dialled the number, the man was identified as Aditya Saxena, a local. His family said he lived with his wife and daughter and had no dispute with anyone," Dwivedi said.

The officer added that the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been pressed into service to trace Saxena.

"The river is in spate and flowing above danger level, making the operation challenging," he said.

According to police, in a similar incident on Friday evening, two cousins -- Mohini (15) and Poonam (14) from Abdullahganj -- jumped off the Garra river bridge after returning from shopping. They remain untraced.

On Saturday night, Puttu Lal (55) allegedly jumped from the railing of the Pakka bridge into the Khannaut river. His body was recovered the next day, officials said.

Dwivedi noted that in view of the spate of suicides from bridges in the city and district, police forces are being deployed at such vulnerable points.

"We advise people not to venture near swollen rivers. Families should remain alert, and if they feel someone is depressed, they must counsel them and inform the police," he added.