UP: 4-year-old girl found dead inside secluded hut in Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) The body of the four-year-old girl was found at a secluded hut outside a village here, with police suspecting that she was strangled to death, officials said on Tuesday.

Police have taken action in the matter and detained some suspects, they said.

The girl had gone missing from Kajipur village in the Biswa area on Monday morning, and her body was found at night. Upon receiving information, senior police officers and a forensic team immediately inspected the spot.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durgesh Kumar Singh said the girl’s body was found on the intervening night of February 9 and 10.

Based on preliminary investigations and evidence, it is suspected that the child was strangled to death, he said.

Some suspects have been detained, and they are being questioned intensively, the ASP said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem on Tuesday, and police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace, he added.

Villagers are demanding the strictest punishment against the accused, the officer said.