UP: 4-year-old girl kidnapped, raped by man in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man who kidnapped her from her house while she was sleeping, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night.

The accused, living in the same village as the girl, took her from her house while she was sleeping. When the family did not find her in the house at night, they began searching for her in the village and nearby areas, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

The girl was found naked on Wednesday morning near a tubewell in the fields, a kilometre away from the village. Following this, the victim's family approached the police, Kumar said.

The police reached the spot and rushed the girl to a Government Medical College where her condition was said to be stable.

Based on the family's complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 331(4) (house trespass at night), 137(2) (kidnapping), 65(2) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Further investigation is underway, Kumar added. PTI COR ABN HIG