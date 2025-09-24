UP: 4 youths thrashed on theft suspicion, cops deny burglary angle

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Villagers in Gorakhpur's Gulriha area thrashed four youths on suspicion of theft before the police stepped in to prevent a repeat of the recent mob-lynching incident in Pipraich, officials said on Wednesday.

Police teams from five stations — Gulriha, Shahpur, Tiwaripur, Gorakhnath and Chiluatal — reached the scene and rescued the four from the crowd.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the group was not involved in the burglary.

According to officials, a local youth called three others from the neighbouring Kushinagar district for physical relations, and they were allegedly found in a compromising position near a Durga idol installation site around 11 pm on Tuesday.

"They were taken into custody, questioned and later booked under breach of peace. This is not a theft case," Gulriha SHO Vijay Pratap Singh said.

Police claimed objectionable photographs were recovered from their mobile phones, suggesting homosexual relations between the four, and further investigation is underway to identify others linked to their circle.

On September 16, a confrontation between villagers and suspected cattle smugglers in Mauachapi village under Pipraich police station limits spiralled into violence, leaving a 20-year-old man dead, a smuggler critically injured, and senior police officers hurt in stone-pelting.

With rumours of thieves spreading in rural pockets, residents have intensified night vigils.

Police said they are maintaining heightened vigilance to avert mob violence triggered by false alarms. PTI CORR ABN ABN MPL MPL