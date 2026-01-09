UP: 4-yr-old boy dies of suffocation due to geyser leak in bathroom in Budaun, brother critical

Budaun (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A 4-year-old boy died of asphyxiation on Friday while bathing following a suspected geyser gas leak in the bathroom at her house here, police said.

The deceased’s 11-year-old brother, who was also in the bathroom with him, has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition, they said.

According to police, the incident took place in the Shahbazpur locality when Mohammad Salim’s sons – Ayan (11) and Ryan (4) – went to take a bath around 2 pm and locked the door from inside.

As they did not come out for a long time, their mother, Rukhsar, knocked on the door but received no response.

Alarmed, the family and neighbours broke open the door and found both children lying unconscious.

They were rushed to the district hospital, where Ryan died during treatment, while Ayan was referred to a higher medical centre in Bareilly in a serious condition, police said.

Local SHO Sanjay Singh said the children suffocated due to fumes coming out of the geyser.

