UP: 40-day Holi celebrations to begin in Brij from Basant Panchami

Mathura (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) The 40-day-long Holi celebrations in Brij will commence from Thursday on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, marking the beginning of one of the most vibrant festival cycles associated with Lord Krishna and Radha.

The festivities will start with the ceremonial erection of "Holi ka Danda" (Holi pole) at major temples and public places across the region.

Gyanendra Kishore Goswami, sewayat of the Shri Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan said, colours will be applied to the deities and later showered on devotees as prasad.

"It is believed that on Basant Panchami, Radha Rani applied sindoor on the cheeks of Lord Krishna. Temples will be decorated in yellow. Thakur Bankey Bihari will adorn a garland of mustard flowers and will be offered rabri and daulat ki chaat as prasad," Goswami said.

While gulal will be offered to Thakur Ji on Thursday, Holi at the Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura will officially begin from Maghi Purnima falling on February 1.

Rakesh Tiwari, Media and Legal In-charge of the temple, said "Thakur Rajadhiraj Ji will play with colours, but these will not be thrown on devotees." The celebrations will begin with the famed Lathmar Holi of Barsana and conclude with Dau Ji Huranga at the Dauji Temple in Baldev, said Bihari Lal Goswami, sewayat of the Old Keshav Dev Temple. He said his temple will observe Phool Bangla on Thursday.

From Thursday, Thakur Ji will symbolically carry colours in major temples, ushering in a festive atmosphere across the region.

"Holi is special in Brij as it is deeply associated with Radha and Krishna. We are making efforts to turn it into a lifelong experience for devotees from across the globe," Mathura MP Hema Malini said.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said elaborate arrangements are being made to make this year's celebrations historic.

"Twenty-three grand gates will be constructed at key locations in Barsana, Nandgaon, Mathura, Rawal, Gokul, Baldev, Falen and Mahavan. Twelve selfie points will also be set up," he said.

He added that grand electric decorations will be installed at Holi Gate, Vishram Ghat, Ghazipur Temple and Sanket Temple in Mathura, Radha Rani Temple in Rawal, Nand Kila in Gokul, Prahlad Temple in Falen and the Dauji Temple in Baldev.

Special facade lighting will be put up at the Shri Radha Rani Temple in Barsana and Shri Nand Temple in Nandgaon.

A two-day special cultural programme will be organised in Barsana on February 24 and 25, with around 800 artists expected to perform, the district magistrate said. PTI COR ABN OZ OZ