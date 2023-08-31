UP: 5 arrested for smuggling cattle in Sonebhadra, 38 bulls recovered from them

Sonebhadra (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) Five alleged cattle smugglers were arrested here on Thursday and 38 bulls being transported from Madhya Pradesh to Jharkhand were recovered from their possession, police said.

The five men were arrested near Hathinala area by a police team on Thursday morning, they said, adding that two of their accomplices managed to flee from the spot.

The arrested men are identified as Vijay Gaur, Om Prakash Gaur, Saddhu Gaur, Asharfi Prasad and Sher Singh, police said.

Additional SP Kalu Singh said that 38 bulls being taken from Madhya Pradesh to Jharkhand were recovered from them.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. Police said a detailed probe on the matter is underway. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY