UP: 5 booked for grabbing Dalit farmer's land on pretext of getting him financial assistance

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A deaf Dalit farmer was allegedly cheated out of his agricultural land by five individuals who promised him financial assistance under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, police said on Monday.

Bharat Lal (56), a resident of Kedarpur village, filed a petition, following which an FIR was lodged at the Gyanpur police station.

According to the police, the case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 352, 351(3), and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the five accused, identified as Rajendra Nigam, Gulab Dhar Gautam, Guddu, Dr Hriday Narayan, and Kashinath.

Bharat Lal, who is facing health issues and is hearing impaired, informed his relative Gulab Dhar Gautam that he had not been receiving funds from the scheme. Gautam then introduced him to the other accused, claiming they could help resolve the issue, Circle Officer (CO), Gyanpur, Chaman Singh Chawda stated.

On February 23, 2023, the farmer was allegedly called to the registry office, where his thumb impressions were taken on multiple documents and a cheque, and his photograph was also taken.

When Bharat Lal did not receive any funds after a long time, he alerted his nephews, Mahendra and Mukesh. They later discovered that the accused had fraudulently transferred his land to Rajendra Nigam for Rs 1.5 lakh, police said.

On July 8, 2025, the five accused allegedly called Bharat Lal and his nephews again under the pretext of completing paperwork for the land. When they refused, having learned of the fraud, the accused allegedly hurled casteist slurs and assaulted them with sticks and rods, leaving them injured.

Bharat Lal also alleged that the men threatened to kill him and his family, and claimed that the local police initially failed to take action.

CO Chawda noted that an FIR has been registered at the court's direction, and further legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL