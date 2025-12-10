UP: 5 dead as SUV rams into stationary car on Purvanchal Expressway

Barabanki (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) Five people died and four others were injured after an SUV collided with a stationary hatchback on the Purvanchal Expressway in Haidergarh area here on Wednesday, police said.

Police said both vehicles caught fire shortly after the impact.

There were six people in the hatchback when the SUV rammed into it. Five of them died on the spot. The sixth, identified as Zeeshan, and three occupants of the SUV have suffered injuries, they said.

SP Arpit Vijayvargiya said preliminary investigation suggests that a couple and their two children, travelling in a hatchback, had stopped their vehicle to drink water when the SUV collided with it.

The four injured were taken to the Haidergarh Community Health Centre. Two of them are said to be in serious condition, the SP added.

The deceased were identified as Gulishtha (49), Samreen (22), Ilma Khan (12), Ishma Khan (6) and Jian (10).