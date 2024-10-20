UP: 5 get life term in jail for killing man in 2015

Ballia (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A court here has sentenced five persons, including three brothers, to life imprisonment for killing a person due to election rivalry, police said on Sunday.

Additional District Judge Ram Kripal on Saturday held Ramesh Yadav, Janardan Yadav, Suresh Yadav -- the three brothers -- Anil Yadav and Ram Vilas guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 18,500 on each of the convicts, Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said.

According to the prosecution, Ramnath Yadav and Kanta Yadav were shot dead in Ramgarh village on October 17, 2015 for supporting a candidate in the panchayat elections.

When Ramnath died, a case was registered against the three men on the complaint of Rajesh Yadav.