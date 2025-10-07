UP: 5 held in Kaushambi for manufacturing fake fertiliser; large quantity seized

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Five people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi during a raid and a large quantity of fake fertiliser, along with raw materials and manufacturing equipment, were seized, officials said.

The raid was conducted by officers of the Agriculture Department at a rented warehouse in Asad Ullapur Rohi village, District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Suruchi Vishwakarma said.

The team, which included Deputy District Agriculture Officer Anuj Kumar, revenue officials and Kokhraj police, found workers mixing salt, chemicals and colouring agents to prepare fake DAP and potash fertiliser, she said.

"During the raid, the team recovered around three quintals of salt, chemicals, colour, new DAP fertiliser sacks, and over 60 bags of fake potash fertiliser," Vishwakarma said.

The fertiliser was being produced by Bhgwan Das Keservani and his son Nitin Keservani, among others, the officer said.

The DAO added that five labourers were arrested from the spot, and the warehouse has been sealed. A case has been registered at the Kokhraj police station for further legal action.