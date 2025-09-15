UP: 5 injured in firing over land dispute; 4 officials suspended

Bareilly (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Five people sustained injuries in a shooting between two groups allegedly over a land dispute in Aonla tehsil of Bareilly district, following which two revenue officials and two police personnel were suspended for negligence, officials said on Sunday.

The shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon in Rajpur Kala village under the Aliganj police station limits.

The injured individuals, identified as Suresh Pal Singh (60), Viresh Pal (70), Anoop (16), Atul (30), and Rahul (25), are currently receiving medical treatment, officials said.

Taking note of the incident, the District Magistrate suspended the revenue inspector and the local lekhpal for indiscipline and failure to report the dispute to their superiors promptly.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya stated that Aliganj Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar and Head Constable Shahnawaz were also suspended for failing to initiate preventive action against both groups involved.

Seven people have been detained in the matter, and further investigation is underway, police said.