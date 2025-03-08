UP: 5 inmates found infected with HIV in Mau Jail

Ballia (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) Five inmates were found infected with HIV in a health check-up in the Mau district jail, prison officials said on Saturday.

Jailor Rajesh Kumar told PTI Bhasha that all five cases were detected within a week. Testing of others is on.

Nine other prisoners in the same jail are HIV infected.

The jailor said there is a provision to give special food and medicines to HIV infected prisoners.

Meanwhile, District Jail Pharmacist Ajay Kumar Srivastava told PTI that some of the infected prisoners had got tattoos made on their backs and hands at Ballia's Dadri fair.

He surmised the prisoners may have been tattooed with an infected needle.

According to officials, there are 1,095 inmates in the Mau jail.