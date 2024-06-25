UP: 5 killed in separate incidents of lightning in Sultanpur and Amethi

Sultanpur (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) Five persons, including two women, were on Tuesday killed in separate incidents of lightning in Sultanpur and Amethi districts, police said.

Shivam (19) and Sona Devi (54) died on Tuesday due to lightning in Nunhai Saifullaha village in Gosaiganj area here, they said.

Additional DM, Sadar, Thakur Prasad, visited the spot to take stock of the situation and said that due compensation would be given to the victims' families.

In Amethi, Prema Devi (65) died in a similar incident in Uttar village in Gauriganj area while she was working in her field.

Mukesh Pasi (28) and Ranjit Kumar Singh (25) were killed in Subba Ka Purwa and Lorkpur villages in Jamo area.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem.