UP: 5 killed, over dozen injured after private bus hits divider, overturns in Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP): Five people were killed and over a dozen passengers injured when a private bus overturned after hitting a divider in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kulhanamau village in the Baksha area. The driver lost control of the vehicle on the Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway, Superintendent of Police Dr. Kaustubh said.

"Five passengers died on the spot, while as many were seriously hurt and ten suffered minor injuries," the officer said.

The SP said that 24-year-old Sandhya, Neema Devi and Rajnath Gautam, both aged 60, 36-year-old Kalicharan, and 55-year-old Sushila Devi died in the accident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, he added.