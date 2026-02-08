UP: 5 of family injured as e-rickshaw battery explodes while charging

Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) Five members of a family, including two women and a newborn, were injured after an e-rickshaw battery exploded while being charged at their house in Khurja Nagar area here on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 am in Nehrupur locality when the battery explosion triggered a fire inside the house, they said, adding the family was asleep at the time of the explosion.

The five people, who sustained burns, were rushed to hospital after police reached the spot on receiving information.

The injured have been identified as Roshan Lal, his son Rohit Kumar, daughter-in-law Anjali, newborn grandson, and Lal's daughter Meenakshi, the police said.

Khurja Nagar police station SHO Dharmendra Singh said the matter is being investigated. PTI COR CDN SMV SMV KVK KVK