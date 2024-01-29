UP: 5 persons sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in gangrape case

Chitrakoot (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) A special court in Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday sentenced five persons to 20 years of imprisonment in a gangrape case.

District government counsel Gopaldas said additional district and sessions judge Sanjay Kumar held Basantlal, Yogesh alias Ugesh, Phoolchandra, Ajay Gupta and Amritlal guilty of luring a woman and then raping her.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.15 lakh on them, Gopaldas said.

The case in this matter was registered at Raipura police station on September 18, 2017. The police had recovered the woman on the same day and all the accused were arrested on October 21, 2017. PTI COR NAV SMN