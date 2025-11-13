UP: 5-year-old boy dies after falling into well in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died here on Thursday after accidentally falling into a well in Gaureya village under Kaushambi police station limits, police said.

The incident took place when the child, Ankit Kumar, while playing near his house, slipped and fell into a concrete well, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said.

Fire brigade personnel, along with a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were called in to rescue the child, he said.

The well was deep and narrow, making the rescue operation difficult. After more than three hours of efforts, the child was brought out of the well, but he was found dead, the official said.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, he added. PTI COR ABN ARB ABN ARB ARB