UP: 5-year-old dies after gas cylinder explodes in Amroha

Amroha (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) A five-year-old boy lost his life, while two other children sustained serious injuries, when a gas cylinder for balloons exploded in the Amroha district, police said on Monday.

The blast occurred on Sunday, around noon, and the explosion was so severe that it damaged parts of nearby houses, according to police.

In the aftermath, it seems that the boy, identified as Razan, fell into a nearby drain, they said.

Naugawan Sadat SHO Sunil Kumar said that a few locals spotted Razan in the drain and subsequently, he was taken to the community health centre, where doctors declared him dead.

The gas cylinder belonged to the balloon seller, identified as Anees, a resident of Chuchela village in the district. The incident took place when he was selling balloons on his cycle.

Several children, including Razan, were standing near Anees at the time of the blast, police said.

He, along with two children, sustained injuries in the explosion, and currently, all of them are under treatment.

Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot following the explosion.

The gas cylinder, which had a capacity of 5 litres, was attached to the vendor's cycle, the SHO said.

He further informed that the parents of the deceased refused to pursue any legal proceedings, and the child's body was handed over to the family after formalities.