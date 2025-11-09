UP: 5-year-old dies of electrocution

Deoria (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A five-year-old girl died after coming into contact with a live high-voltage power line while playing on the roof of her house, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Parsa Jungle village and the girl's mother and neighbours tried to rescue her but she had already died.

The girl, Ananya Yadav, was playing on the terrace when she accidentally touched an 11,000-volt wire passing close to the roof.

Hearing her screams, her mother, Saroj Devi, rushed to rescue her. Neighbours used wooden sticks to separate the child from the wire but she had already died by then, officials said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.