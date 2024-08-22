UP: 50 injured after bus overturns on Sitarganj National Highway

Pilibhit (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) At least 50 people were injured when their bus overturned after the driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle on the Sitarganj National Highway in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

The accident happened around 1 am. The private bus, carrying 70 passengers, was on its way to Jalandhar from Bahraich, Station House Officer (SHO) Brajveer Singh said.

"Among the injured, eight passengers suffered serious injuries and have been hospitalised. The remaining were discharged after being administered first aid," Singh said.