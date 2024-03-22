UP: 50-year-old man gets life term for raping minor girl

Bahraich (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) A special court here on Friday sentenced a 50-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a one-year-old girl.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Varun Mohit Nigam imposed a fine of Rs 1.29 lakh on the convict.

Special District Government Advocate (POCSO Act) Sant Pratap Singh told PTI that Bhondu Rehman raped the girl from her village who belonged to the Scheduled Caste category.

On February 17, the girl was picked up and taken out on some pretext by the convict. When she did not return for some time, the family members went out to search for the girl and found Bhondu in a mustard field along with the toddler who was bleeding.

Singh said that after seeing the family, Bhondu ran away leaving the girl. A case was registered against the accused under the IPC sections including rape and the POCSO Act. PTI COR NAV NB NB