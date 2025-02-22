UP: 52-year-old neighbour rapes girl in Deoria, arrested

Deoria (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) A 52-year-old man allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl from his neighbourhood here in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria when she came over to his house for an errand, police said on Saturday.

Hearing the girl's screams, her mother rushed in where the man threatened her and fled, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Vir said about the incident that happened occurred on Friday. He was later arrested.

The girl's mother gave a complaint to the police, and a case was registered against the accused under the relevant sections and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police sent the victim to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College Deoria for medical examination.

Police said the crime scene was inspected and the forensic team was called to collect all necessary evidence. Further legal action is being taken, they said.