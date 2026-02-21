UP: 53-year-old lifer dies in Etah jail; probe on

Etah (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) A 53-year-old inmate lodged in the Etah district jail died on Saturday while undergoing treatment for chest pain, a jail official said.

According to the Jail Superintendent, Ankeshita Srivastava, Jitendra alias Bhura, a resident of Bijauri village in Kotwali Dehat area of the district, complained of severe left chest pain and high blood pressure on Saturday morning.

When his condition worsened, at around 10.35 am, he was admitted to Etah's Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi Autonomous State Medical College (VALASMC), where he was declared dead at around 10.45 am, she said.

The deceased inmate was lodged in the district jail on April 7, last year, and was serving a life sentence in a case of murder. In addition, two other cases were pending against him, the Jail Superintendent said.

His family has been informed about the incident, she added.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem, and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

Further action will be taken upon the receipt of the report, she added. PTI COR NAV SHS