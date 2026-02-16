UP: 55-year-old biker dies after being hit by speeding truck in Etah

Etah (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A 55-year-old man riding a motorcycle died allegedly after being hit by a speeding truck here in the district on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the impact of the accident that occurred near the Sethra village was so severe that the rider, Suresh Chandra, 55, a resident of the Firozabad district's Eka area, died on the spot.

A crowd of people gathered at the scene after the accident and informed the police.

Family members said that Chandra was on his way to Nidhauli to distribute invitation cards for his niece's wedding.

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem, they said.

Police said that the truck involved in the accident has been seized, and efforts are underway to nab the driver.