UP: 55-year-old man jumps into river, body recovered

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) Police on Sunday recovered the body of a man who allegedly jumped into the Khannaut river in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, officials said.

Puttu Lal (55) late Saturday night was standing on the bridge over Khannaut river within the Ramchandra Mission police station limits, when police, who were at the spot, attempted to stop him.

But then, he suddenly jumped into the water, Superintendent of Police (SP), Shahjahanpur Rajesh Dwivedi said.

The body was recovered from the river on Sunday afternoon and has been sent for a postmortem, the SP added. PTI COR NAV ANM ANM SKY SKY