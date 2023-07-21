UP: 58-year-old man gets 5 years in jail for molesting minor girl

Bhadohi, Jul 21 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Friday sentenced a man to five years imprisonment for molesting a six-year-old girl.

Advertisment

Additional sessions Judge Madhu Dogra convicted Satya Narayan Kanojia in the case, special public prosecutor Aswini Kumar Mishra said.

According to court officials, Kanojia molested the girl at a close friend’s house in February.

An FIR regarding the matter was lodged under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO act at Bhadohi Police Station.

Police filed a charge sheet in the matter following investigations. PTI COR CDN NB NB