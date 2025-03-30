UP: 582 judges transferred by Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj, Mar 30 (PTI) In a major reshuffle, 582 judicial officers have been transferred by the Allahabad High Court in an administrative decision.

These include 236 additional district and session judges, 207 civil judges (senior division) and 139 civil judges (junior division).

The order for "annual transfer-2025" was issued on Sunday evening by Satish Kumar Pushkar, Joint Registrar of the Allahabad High Court. The judges have been asked to join the new posting place immediately.

The maximum number of judges transferred is 13 from Kanpur. Besides, eleven judges from Aligarh and five from Bareilly have also been transferred.

Among the notable names is Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar who gave the decision to survey the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. He was transferred to Bareilly and has now been sent to Chitrakoot district court.

Diwakar, who often refers to religious texts in his decisions, came again into the limelight again in Bareilly after issuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Islamic religious leader Maulana Tauqeer Raza. PTI CORR RAJ RT RT